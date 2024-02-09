30-foot dead whale washes ashore in Huntington Beach after storm

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A storm that battered Southern California this week also washed ashore a 30-foot dead whale in Huntington Beach.

The whale was found Thursday near Bolsa Chica. Officials with the NOAA Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program say they are trying to determine the best way to dispose of it.

They believe the whale may have been floating dead in the ocean anywhere from three to five weeks, which would explain the shark bites on the carcass.

Several dead whales have washed up on Southern California's shore in recent weeks.