1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Exposition Park linked to speeding, police say

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police were investigating a deadly crash in Exposition Park early Thursday morning.Video from the scene at Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Avenue showed the scene cordoned off with multiple officers near a police tent that was reportedly covering the vehicle.Authorities said the car was speeding around 12:10 a.m. when it flew off the roadway and crashed into a palm tree.Two people were inside the vehicle. One died at the scene and the other was hospitalized in critical condition.Police are investigating if the crash is linked to street racing. Detectives are looking at surveillance footage to check if another vehicle was involved.