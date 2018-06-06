Deadly LAPD shootings down, new report finds

EMBED </>More Videos

The number of deadly shootings by Los Angeles Police Department officers is down. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The number of deadly shootings by Los Angeles Police Department officers is down.

The number of overall shootings in 2017 went up slightly but the number of fatal shootings went down, according to a new report in the Los Angeles Times.

There were 44 incidents in all -- 31 people were hit by gunfire and 17 died.

Fifty-eight percent of those shot by police were Latinos, and nearly half of those shot were armed.

The new report comes after the police commission adopted new policies to reduce police shootings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News