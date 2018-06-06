Deadly LAPD shootings down, new report finds

The number of deadly shootings by Los Angeles Police Department officers is down.The number of overall shootings in 2017 went up slightly but the number of fatal shootings went down, according to a new report in the Los Angeles Times.There were 44 incidents in all -- 31 people were hit by gunfire and 17 died.Fifty-eight percent of those shot by police were Latinos, and nearly half of those shot were armed.The new report comes after the police commission adopted new policies to reduce police shootings.