Death investigation underway after bones recovered in South Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A death investigation was underway Thursday morning after bones were recovered in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call Wednesday night in the 100 block of 49th street.

The coroner was on the scene with an excavation team sifting through dirt and concrete.

It was unknown if the body had been buried.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
