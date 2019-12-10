Death investigation underway after man found bleeding in Tustin street

By ABC7.com staff
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Tustin were investigating the death of a man who was found dazed and bleeding in the street Monday night, officials said.

The man, who has not been identified, was found near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Norwood Park. Bystanders found him bleeding face-down in the roadway and tried to render aid, saying he was bleeding from his mouth and having trouble breathing.

Eyewitnesses think the man may have been tossed from a vehicle after a carjacking, but police did not immediately release details on the circumstances surrounding the death.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

Shortly after the incident, police were seen a few blocks away on Flint Drive questioning several individuals and processing an SUV for crime evidence. It is unclear if the two crime scenes were related.
