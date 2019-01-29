Death investigation underway after woman's body found wrapped in sleeping bag in Griffith Park

A death investigation was underway in Griffith Park after a woman's body was found wrapped in what appeared to be a sleeping bag Tuesday.

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A death investigation was underway in Griffith Park after a woman's body was found wrapped in what appeared to be a sleeping bag Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., park rangers discovered the woman's body that appeared to be hidden in thick brush and it was wrapped in a blanket or sleeping bag.

Los Angeles police were called to the scene and determined the woman was dead. They believe the body had been in the area for a few days.

The death was deemed suspicious.

The coroner's office was also called to the scene and will determine the woman's cause of death and if foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.
