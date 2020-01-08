4-year-old Oxnard boy dies from hanging, death ruled accidental, according to police

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- The hanging death of a 4-year-old boy has been ruled accidental, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an injured child on the 3400 block of Olds Road in Oxnard Sunday at 2 p.m.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where it was determined his death was due to accidental hanging.

"We at the Oxnard Police Department are saddened that the parents and siblings of this child are mourning the loss of their loved one," said Assistant Chief Jason Benites, Oxnard Police Department.

The department said it wanted to take the opportunity to remind parents to check their homes for potential hazards including cleaning supplies, cords from blinds, unsecured furniture that children can climb, beds or other furniture placed next to windows, and uncovered electrical outlets.

They advised that parents with young kids get down to their level to see what may pose a risk to their kids.
