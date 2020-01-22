George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis to moderate ABC News Democratic debate

ABC News anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir along with ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis will moderate the Feb. 7 Democratic primary debate, the network announced Wednesday.
The eighth Democratic debate, hosted by ABC News in partnership with Apple News and WMUR-TV, begins at 8 p.m. ET and takes place at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The state will host the country's first primary on Feb. 11.
WMUR-TV's Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez will also ask questions to the candidates in the mind of the voters, the announcement read.
Qualified presidential candidates will be announced at a later date. Only six candidates qualified for the Jan. 14 debate in Des Moines: Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The ABC News Democratic Debate will air live nationally on the ABC and locally on WMUR-TV. ABC News will livestream the debate on ABC News Live along with an analysis beginning at 7 p.m. ET and post-debate coverage.
