Body of possible chase suspect found inside entrance column of Lancaster supermarket

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are responding to investigate a body found in the Lancaster area on Saturday.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A decomposing body was found inside the entrance column of a supermarket in Lancaster on Saturday, and investigators believe it may be a chase suspect who escaped authorities earlier this week.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to a WinCo Foods store in the 700 block of West Avenue K at approximately 2:40 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

LASD Lt. John Corina said the manager of the store smelled a strong odor from the column in front of the business. He assumed it was a sewage leak and called out a plumber to check it out.

The plumber and store's handyman then broke off some of the brick from the column and found a leg and shoe inside, Corina said.



He added that authorities are in the process of recovering the body and identifying it. It's believed it may be a man who led deputies on a foot chase on Monday.

Corina said the unidentified suspect ran away after a traffic stop in the area. He ran into the WinCo store and possibly onto the roof, but deputies were not able to locate him.

There is access on the roof to the fascia of the store and down into the column, Corina said.

The store was expected to stay closed as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
