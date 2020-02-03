Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot outside Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Surveillance video caught the moment a deer plowed over a man in the parking lot of a McDonald's just outside Charlotte.

"It was absolutely nuts," Ken Worthy told WSOC.

Worthy said he and his wife were leaving the McDonald's in Locust, North Carolina, when the deer came out of nowhere and tackled him.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

Despite the initial shock, Worthy is thankful the deer hit him instead of someone else.

"It wasn't my wife. It wasn't kids in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We're very blessed," Worthy said.

He was not injured. In fact, he says he even managed to salvage his Diet Coke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscharlottedeersurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News