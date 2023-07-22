Officials in Upper Makefield Township believe the body of a 2-year-old girl found along the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Friday is one of the two children reported missing after fatal flood waters swept through Bucks County.

2-year-old girl swept away in Pennsylvania flooding believed to be dead after body found: officials

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Penn. -- Officials believe the body of a 2-year-old girl found along the Delaware River in Pennsylvania on Friday is one of the two children reported missing after fatal flood waters swept through Bucks County.

Matilda Sheils, along with her 9-month-old brother, Conrad Sheils, were reported missing on Saturday after severe flooding swept away members of their Charleston, South Carolina family.

The mother, Katie Seley, was among those who died in the severe weather. The father, Jim Sheils, a 4-year-old sibling, and the grandmother survived the flooding.

SEE ALSO | Rescuers to assess whether to continue search for children washed away in flash flood

Philadelphia police found what is believed to be Matilda Sheils' body around 5:30 p.m. along the Delaware River in the Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Officials in Upper Makefield Township stated in a press conference that based on the description and clothing found on the child's body, it is strongly believed to be that of Matilda Sheils.

The others who died in the Bucks County flooding were Enzo De Piero, 78, and Linda De Piero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said.

Officials stated that the search for Conrad Sheils will continue on Friday.