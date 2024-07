Burned body found in San Bernardino; investigation underway

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- A burned body was found Monday night in San Bernardino, prompting a death investigation.

The body of a man was discovered just after 10 p.m. near Donald and Duffy streets.

Details are limited, but according to video obtained by Eyewitness News, it appears the body was found in a dirt field area.

The San Bernardino Police Department told ABC7 its homicide detectives are investigating the discovery. No further information was released.