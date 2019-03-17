Los Feliz: Delivery truck crashes into row of garages, causes major damage

A delivery truck crashed into a row of garages in Los Feliz on Saturday, leaving a lot of damage and possibly an unsafe apartment building.

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A delivery truck crashed into a row of garages in Los Feliz on Saturday, leaving a lot of damage and possibly an unsafe apartment building.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of W. Los Feliz Boulevard. A total of 41 firefighters were at the scene after the delivery truck crashed into the detached four-car garage, causing structural compromise, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

At least two vehicles were parked inside when a portion of the parking structure collapsed.

Police said the truck was parked in an alley next to an apartment building across the street while the crew made a delivery. Due to what appears to be some sort of malfunction, the truck started rolling down the alley.

"Luckily, the vehicle traveled several feet through the street, did not hit any pedestrians nor any vehicles and then collided with the parking structure there, damaging the actual building itself and several vehicles that are parked inside," said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sgt. Rudy Ramirez.

The Department of Building and Safety red tagged the garages and yellow tagged an associated apartment building due to the possibility of the garages collapsing into the building, fire officials said.

LAFD Heavy Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue crews were on scene for further evaluation and retrieval of the delivery truck.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
