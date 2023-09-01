Denzel Washington returns to fan favorite franchise with director Antoine Fuqua in 'The Equalizer 3'

Denzel Washington teams up for a fifth time with director Antoine Fuqua. This go-round they've made 'The Equalizer 3,' and recruited Washington's previous co-star Dakota Fanning to join the action packed film.

HOLLYWOOD -- Denzel Washington reunites with director Antoine Fuqua for "The Equalizer 3." Washington is reprising his role as vigilante Robert McCall... and this time, he's taking his skills to Italy where he mixes things up with the Mafia.

This is the duo's fifth film together. Their first was in 2001 with "Training Day." And Fuqua says they clicked from the beginning.

"Obviously I was hoping it would continue on, I had no idea it would, he would win an Academy Award," said Fuqua. "I felt that rhythm probably after that first scene I did with him... I wasn't sure if I was dreaming, or wishing, but I knew I had a rhythm and so yes, it's special"

"The Equalizer 3" isn't just a reunion between the actor and director. Washington is also reunited with 29-year-old actor, Dakota Fanning. The two starred alongside one another in 2004's "Man on Fire" when Dakota was just nine years old.

"When I got the call Dakota was interested I couldn't believe my luck so I said let's have lunch today!" said Fuqua. "When we sat down I fell in love with her. I said I'm gonna call Denzel. You wanna make sure it's what you believe it to be... and he loves Dakota, she's remained friends with him all these years. But it's funny, when I had them in the scenes together, he would look over at me and just kind of smile, like she's a grown up now! She's not the little girl. She's challenging him in a scene, it's great, you know."

"The Equalizer 3" utilizes the beauty of Italy as a backdrop for all the action this franchise is known for offering. Fuqua hopes people will see it in theaters.

"When I was filming it, as soon as I landed in Italy, I was looking around; this is big screen stuff, man! This is what it's all about," said Fuqua. "We didn't go through all that to have you sit at home and watch it on your IPad."

"The Equalizer 3" is rated R for violence and is in theaters now.