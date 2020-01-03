Politics

After 31 years in U.S., SoCal mother makes tearful plea to avoid deportation

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A San Diego woman who has been in the United States for 31 years and is the mother of a U.S. army officer made a tearful plea before turning herself in for deportation.

Rocio Rebollar Gomez said separating from her family is very saddening.

She spoke before surrendering to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gomez, who's been in San Diego 31 years, was ordered to leave the country after her appeals to stay were denied.

She applied under a program for relatives of active service members - but she's been deported three times before.

Gomez has three children including U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz.

The family says they fear for Gomez's safety in her hometown of Acapulco because of cartel violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan diegodeportationarmyimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News