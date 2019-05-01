SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are lucky to be alive after their patrol car went off the roadway on the 605 and 5 Freeway transition in Santa Fe Springs Tuesday night.
The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 and northbound 5 transition road.
The patrol car hit a pole, left the roadway and crashed with a tree.
The airbags deployed, and the vehicle appeared very mangled.
The California Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported in the crash.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Deputies escape injury after patrol car goes off roadway in Santa Fe Springs
