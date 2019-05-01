Deputies escape injury after patrol car goes off roadway in Santa Fe Springs

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are lucky to be alive after their patrol car went off the roadway on the 605 and 5 Freeway transition in Santa Fe Springs Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 and northbound 5 transition road.

The patrol car hit a pole, left the roadway and crashed with a tree.

The airbags deployed, and the vehicle appeared very mangled.

The California Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
