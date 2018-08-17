A man was in stable condition after being struck by gunfire early Friday morning in a deputy-involved shooting in the South Bay community of Lennox, authorities said.The confrontation happened at about 1:13 a.m. near the intersection of Lennox Boulevard and Firmona Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Department.Investigators say after they pulled the suspect over, deputies discovered a firearm and the suspect drove backwards, hitting a deputy. He then took off, leading to a short chase.During the chase, the man slammed into an unoccupied car and stopped after hitting a pole and fence.Deputies say they shot at the suspect after attempting to make contact with him.The suspect is in stable condition in the hospital after being transported there after the shooting, officials said. Authorities say the suspect was struck at least twice, once in the leg and once in the lower torso.The deputy struck sustained minor injuries.The investigation is ongoing.