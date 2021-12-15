LA County sheriff's deputy shoots, wounds suspect while serving search warrant in South Whittier

SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy shot and wounded a suspect Wednesday morning while serving a search in South Whittier, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 4:40 a.m. in the 12400 block of Shoemaker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. He was not immediately identified.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

News video from AIR7 HD showed an armored vehicle at the scene. A section of Shoemaker Avenue was closed as authorities conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

