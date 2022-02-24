deputy-involved shooting

2 suspects shot by deputies in unincorporated area of Whittier, LASD says

It's unclear what prompted the shooting, but AIR7HD video showed a car riddled with bullet holes at the scene.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 injured during deputy-involved shooting in Whittier, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were shot by deputies in an unincorporated area of Whittier Wednesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded at 14500 Chere Drive, just south of Telegraph Road.

The sheriff's department told Eyewitness News the two suspects were shot and rushed to the hospital.

One deputy was also sent to the hospital and another - who was off duty at the time - refused to seek treatment. Authorities tell Eyewitness News the deputy's injuries are considered minor.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting or what the suspects were wanted for, but AIR7HD video showed a car riddled with bullet holes at the scene.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countypolice involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingshootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
California AG to investigate killing of bystander in Norwalk standoff
New video details deputy-involved shooting at Del Taco drive-thru
Armed man shot during deputy-involved shooting at OC Walmart
Deputies shoot, kill armed man outside Rancho Cucamonga Bass Pro Shops
TOP STORIES
LA County to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people Friday
2 educators in Rialto failed to report sex assaults on campus, DA says
5 Fwy reopens through Grapevine after hourslong closure
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
LA County prosecutors vote overwhelmingly in support of Gascón recall
Birthday 2 remember: 2 babies born at 2:22 p.m. on 'Twosday'
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Show More
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Big Bear bald eagle protects eggs in nest amid snow storm
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights
More TOP STORIES News