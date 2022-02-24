2 suspects shot by deputies in unincorporated area of Whittier, LASD says

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were shot by deputies in an unincorporated area of Whittier Wednesday afternoon.The incident unfolded at 14500 Chere Drive, just south of Telegraph Road.The sheriff's department told Eyewitness News the two suspects were shot and rushed to the hospital.One deputy was also sent to the hospital and another - who was off duty at the time - refused to seek treatment. Authorities tell Eyewitness News the deputy's injuries are considered minor.It's unclear what prompted the shooting or what the suspects were wanted for, but AIR7HD video showed a car riddled with bullet holes at the scene.