San Bernardino County deputy wounded in shooting during traffic stop

The shooting happened in the city of San Bernardino Tuesday afternoon near the area of 9th Street and Valencia Avenue.
It's not clear yet what happened, but a sheriff's department SUV at the scene appeared to have been badly damaged by fire, with its front hood and windshield destroyed and charred black.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital and described as alert and conscious.
A white BMW possibly belonging to the suspect was recovered in the area. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 20s, remains outstanding.
Three schools in the area were locked down as deputies investigated. Those lockdowns were lifted by around 4:40 p.m.
