San Bernardino County deputy wounded in shooting during traffic stop

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

San Bernardino County deputy wounded in shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was shot and injured during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the city of San Bernardino Tuesday afternoon near the area of 9th Street and Valencia Avenue.

It's not clear yet what happened, but a sheriff's department SUV at the scene appeared to have been badly damaged by fire, with its front hood and windshield destroyed and charred black.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital and described as alert and conscious.

A white BMW possibly belonging to the suspect was recovered in the area. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 20s, remains outstanding.

Three schools in the area were locked down as deputies investigated. Those lockdowns were lifted by around 4:40 p.m.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countydeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Date night ends in tragedy: Buena Park man killed in hit-and-run
LA County now requiring masks at major outdoor events
Human remains found in wheel well of military plane that left Kabul
LAUSD COVID testing spots 3,600+ positive cases ahead of school year
High school in Montebello remains closed for rat infestation
United Airlines warns flight crew not to duct tape passengers
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Burbank family's plea after distracted driver damaged 2 family cars
Sudoku creator dies of bile duct cancer
Mother of 4 dies of COVID weeks after losing husband to the virus
Billie Eilish donating ukuleles, lessons to Highland Park schools
DHS program gives free legal, medical help to undocumented immigrants
More TOP STORIES News