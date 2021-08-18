San Bernardino County deputy wounded in shooting during traffic stop

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was shot and injured during a traffic stop Tuesday.The shooting happened in the city of San Bernardino Tuesday afternoon near the area of 9th Street and Valencia Avenue.It's not clear yet what happened, but a sheriff's department SUV at the scene appeared to have been badly damaged by fire, with its front hood and windshield destroyed and charred black.The deputy was transported to a local hospital and described as alert and conscious.A white BMW possibly belonging to the suspect was recovered in the area. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 20s, remains outstanding.Three schools in the area were locked down as deputies investigated. Those lockdowns were lifted by around 4:40 p.m.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.