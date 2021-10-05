LASD Sgt. Steve Owen, slain in line of duty in 2016, remembered with vigil in Lancaster

EMBED <>More Videos

LASD sergeant slain in line of duty honored with tribute 5 years later

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is honoring Sgt. Steve Owen, a decorated 29-year veteran of the department, five years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputies and family members, including Owen's wife Tania, will be standing vigil at the spot where the 53-year-old was killed throughout the day Monday as a special tribute for 24 hours.

Sgt. Own was shot five times outside an apartment complex on Oct. 5, 2016, after responding to a burglary call in Lancaster.

He was answering a report of a break-in when he confronted the suspect, Trenton Lovell, at gunpoint. Lovell shot the veteran sergeant once in the head before standing over him and firing additional fatal shots.

LASD Sgt. Steve Owen, slain in line of duty in 2016, honored with highway dedication
EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video of a dedication ceremony for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Steve Owen, who was fatally shot in the line of duty last year.



A second deputy who arrived on the scene shot and wounded Lovell, who attempted to steal the officer's car before fleeing on foot. Lovell then broke into a nearby home and held two teenagers hostage for an hour. The teens were not physically injured, and Lovell was captured after leaving the home.

Lovell had two prior convictions and was on parole at the time of the slaying of Sgt. Owen.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole earlier this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentvigil
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Residents ordered to vacate after Diamond Bar condos are red-tagged
SoCal to see partly cloudy conditions, cooler temps Tuesday
105 Fwy reopens in Paramount after shootout involving CHP
OC oil spill: 1st federal lawsuit filed in connection with disaster
Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in Woolsey Fire insurance suit
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
Lightning strikes prompt closure of some SoCal beaches
Show More
Records show slow response to report of OC oil spill
Southwest is latest airline to mandate vaccines for workers
OC oil spill: Newsom declares emergency to assist cleanup
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
Paint for your home now in short supply and prices are going up
More TOP STORIES News