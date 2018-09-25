Deputy shot, suspect killed in East Los Angeles shooting

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in a shooting in East Los Angeles that also left one suspect injured Monday night, sheriff's officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in a shooting in East Los Angeles that also left one suspect dead Monday night, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy, who was shot in the upper torso, appeared to be on his two feet and assisted by his colleagues while entering the LAC+USC Medical Center. Details on his condition were not released.

The LASD confirmed a suspect was fatally shot in the deputy-involved shooting, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of De Garmo Drive. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Details on the shooting were not immediately released, but sheriff's officials said three suspects were involved.

There were reports at least one other suspect was taken into custody. Officials have not confirmed that information.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
