Getting briefed on the deputy involved shooting. Asking for prayers for our two deputies, their families. Heading to the hospital now. #LASD pic.twitter.com/9eL3ln2n5N — Jim McDonnell (@LACoSheriff) September 20, 2018

#BREAKING: two deputies shot in East Los Angeles. Just watched this ambulance race by. A deputy on scene told me they still have not detained shooter. pic.twitter.com/VavVOpcb09 — Anabel Muñoz (@abc7anabel) September 20, 2018

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were injured in a shooting in East Los Angeles Wednesday.Authorities did not provide details on the deputy-involved shooting that left the two wounded, but said it happened at Salazar Park around 6:37 p.m.The deputies were taken to a LAC+USC Medical Center in stable condition.Footage from AIR7 HD showed a heavy police presence on the grass and it appeared there was a body covered off to the side of the crime scene. Authorities confirmed one suspect was killed in the shooting.Authorities urged people to avoid the area in the 3000 block of Whittier Boulevard as they searched for additional suspects.The investigation is ongoing.