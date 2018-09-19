2 LA County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded in East Los Angeles; 1 suspect killed

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were injured in a shooting in East Los Angeles Wednesday. (KABC)

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were injured in a shooting in East Los Angeles Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 digital coverage on East LA shooting that left 2 deputies wounded

Authorities did not provide details on the deputy-involved shooting that left the two wounded, but said it happened at Salazar Park around 6:37 p.m.

The deputies were taken to a LAC+USC Medical Center in stable condition.



Footage from AIR7 HD showed a heavy police presence on the grass and it appeared there was a body covered off to the side of the crime scene. Authorities confirmed one suspect was killed in the shooting.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area in the 3000 block of Whittier Boulevard as they searched for additional suspects.


The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredlos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeputy-involved shootingEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA investigating over 6 alleged victims of OC couple
Diocese of San Bernardino to release names of priests accused of sexual assault
LA Metro may move away from color-coded rail lines
Boyle Heights commercial building fire: 3 firefighters injured
$100K reward announced in search for OC murder fugitive
Woman arrested for slashing tires on 96 vehicles in South LA
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting 7 minors across SoCal
Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'
Show More
SoCal-Las Vegas train back on track after sale
LA Police Commissioner Matt Johnson stepping down
Rescued dog climbed onto kitchen counter to escape Florence flooding
Shooter dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse
Suspect killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin software company
More News