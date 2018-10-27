A man was listed in fair condition after being wounded in a deputy-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning after the suspect allegedly armed himself with an assault rifle in the Lennox area of Los Angeles County.The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Burin Avenue, said Deputy Marvin Crowder, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies patrolling the area were flagged down by a citizen who reported that several males were drinking alcohol near the location, according to a sheriff's statement.As deputies arrived and tried to make contact with the group, one of the men walked away, authorities said. Deputies tried to detain the man when he allegedly brandished "an assault rifle type weapon at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the news release said.The suspect, who was struck several times by gunfire, was transported to a hospital in fair condition. His name was not immediately released."At this time, it appears only one deputy fired his duty weapon several times at the suspect," the Sheriff's Department said in the statement.No deputies were hurt.Whether the suspect fired his weapon was unclear. The suspect's firearm was recovered at the scene, officials said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.