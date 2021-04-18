Beverly Hills police preparing for potential protests following verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10525049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The closing arguments in Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death are likely to echo now-familiar themes during three weeks of testimony.

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- Police in Beverly Hills are preparing for potential protests following a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.Beginning this week, the department will be on "full alert" in residential and business areas of the city, according to a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department."Additionally, other law enforcement personnel and private security companies will offer support and coordinate closely with BHPD," the release read.Some businesses in Beverly Hills may even choose to temporarily close as a precautionary measure.The department took similar steps in preparation of possible protests and unrest ahead of the 2020 election. Many businesses then opted to board up storefronts with plywood.Other local law enforcement agencies have not said whether they will increase patrols as well.Closing arguments in Chauvin's trial will be delivered Monday in Minnesota. So far, jurors have listened to seven witnesses for the defense and 38 for the prosecution.