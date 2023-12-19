Former NFL running back Derrick Ward arrested in North Hollywood for robbery

Derrick Ward, who played eight seasons in the NFL, was arrested in North Hollywood on suspicion of robbery.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former NFL running back Derrick Ward, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, was arrested in North Hollywood on suspicion of robbery, police say.

LAPD's North Hollywood station says Ward was arrested and booked for robbery on Monday.

Jail records indicate the 43-year-old Ward was being held on $250,000 bail.

Ward, who grew up in Southern California, was drafted in 2004 and played through 2011. He played on the Giants team that won the Super Bowl in the 2007-08 season and had stints on the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans.

While with Tampa Bay, he reportedly signed a four-year, $17 million contract, though the team cut him a year later.