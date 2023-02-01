Disney's mega-hit 'Descendants' franchise starts production on newest movie

Rita Ora will journey to the fantastical kingdom of Auradon in the Disney+ original 'The Pocketwatch.'

Rita Ora will journey to the fantastical kingdom of Auradon in the Disney+ original 'The Pocketwatch.'

Rita Ora will journey to the fantastical kingdom of Auradon in the Disney+ original 'The Pocketwatch.'

Rita Ora will journey to the fantastical kingdom of Auradon in the Disney+ original 'The Pocketwatch.'

Production of "The Pocketwatch," the newest installment in Disney's mega-hit "Descendants" franchise kicked off with a music record session with actor/performers Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé , Morgan Dudley and Joshua Colley.

In late 2022, Disney+ announced that talented multi-hyphenate performers Brandy and Rita Ora will join the cast and journey to the fantastical kingdom of Auradon in "The Pocketwatch." Brandy returns to the role of Cinderella, which she first played in Walt Disney Television's iconic 1997 version of "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella." Ora, who starred in "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" series and was most recently cast alongside Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro in the upcoming "Tin Soldier," will portray the villainous Queen of Hearts of "Alice in Wonderland" fame.

Also being added to the talented cast are Malia Baker ("The Babysitter's Club"), Ruby Rose Turner (Disney's "Coop and Cami Ask the World"), Morgan Dudley ("Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway) and Joshua Colley ("Senior Year"). In addition, fan favorite Melanie Paxson ("Dealbreakers") will reprise her role as Fairy Godmother from the previous "Descendants" movies.

The "Descendants" movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. The bold new story of "The Pocketwatch" returns to these lands and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in "Alice in Wonderland."

The expansive new story finds polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out. In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.