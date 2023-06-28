Caretaker charged with murder of 2 elderly patients at assisted living facility in Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A caretaker has been charged with the murder of two of his elderly patients at an assisted living facility in Diamond Bar.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Jianchun Li after two elderly women were found dead at the facility called Happy Home Care at the intersection of Sapphire Canyon Road and Highland Valley Road on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Monica Moon Lee, 75, and Hee Sook Park, 83.

Their cause of death has not been revealed. but foul play is suspected.

Li will be in court on Wednesday for his arraignment.

The California Department of Social Services has opened an investigation into the facility as well, the San Gabriel Tribune reported earlier this week.