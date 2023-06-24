2 women found dead in Diamond Bar Saturday morning; person of interest in custody

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Two women were pronounced dead after L.A. County deputies arrived at a scene where foul play is suspected Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the victims' deaths and a person of interest is in custody, according to the LASD.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday morning at the 12800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road.

The female adult victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their cause of death has not been released.

Officials say there are no community safety concerns at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details later.