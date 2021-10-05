Home & Garden

Diamond Bar: Residents ordered to vacate after 150 condos at complex are red- or yellow-tagged

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Residents ordered to leave after Diamond Bar condos are red tagged

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents at this Diamond Bar complex have been ordered to leave their homes after all 150 condos were red- or yellow-tagged.

"They posted that we have to vacate by Oct. 18," one resident who doesn't want to be identified said. "As of now we don't know anything. I'm kind of blind because it just happened and we don't know what to do and why this happened."

The city of Diamond Bar issued the notice last Thursday after the homeowner's association hired an engineering company to inspect the property, according to a spokesperson for the city. The findings concluded that the whole complex needed to be cleared out.

In a statement the city said some of the reasons are "structural hazards in all buildings on the property, including deteriorated or inadequate foundations. Faulty materials in all buildings on the property caused by failure ... to maintain construction materials in good and safe condition."

There is a lot of termite damage in the complex, according to the city. The statement also said residents should reach out to their landlords for help.

"Under the California Health and Safety Code they are entitled to rent benefits from the owner. These benefits include two months of fair market rent for the area, and an amount to cover utility service deposits," according to the statement.

Residents who own and live in their condominium are encouraged to review their homeowner's insurance policy or contact their insurance company to find out if their coverage includes assistance to cover the costs of temporary living.

We reached out to the law firm representing the HOA but heard no response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardendiamond barlos angeles countyevacuationhomeapartments evacuatedrenters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
105 Fwy closed in Paramount after shootout involving CHP
OC oil spill: 1st federal lawsuit filed in connection with disaster
SoCal to see partly cloudy conditions, cooler temps Tuesday
Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in Woolsey Fire insurance suit
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
Lightning strikes prompt closure of some SoCal beaches
Records show slow response to report of OC oil spill
Show More
OC oil spill: Newsom declares emergency to assist cleanup
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
Paint for your home now in short supply and prices are going up
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID vaccine booster shots
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit Fresno County school
More TOP STORIES News