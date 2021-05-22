2 adults found dead in Diamond Bar home, prompting investigation by sheriff's detectives

2 adults found dead in Diamond Bar home, prompting investigation

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a Diamond Bar home Friday evening, prompting an investigation by Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives, authorities said.

The grim discovery was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at a residence in the 1500 block of Kiowa Crest Drive, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement Saturday.

"Deputies assigned to Walnut Sheriff's Station responded to the location in regards to two unresponsive individuals found," the news release said. The agency had originally said the deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and described the case as a homicide investigation.

The updated statement said: "The cause of death is unknown at this time."

The identities of the deceased were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
