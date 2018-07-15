Diamond Bar homes evacuated after car crash causes gas leak

A car crash severed a gas line in a residential neighborhood in Diamond Bar Sunday, leading to the evacuation of about 30 local residents. (KABC)

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A car crash severed a gas line in a residential neighborhood in Diamond Bar Sunday, leading to the evacuation of about 30 local residents.

Authorities say the crash was an accident, caused when the teen driver unintentionally hit the car's accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle accelerated into the side of a house in the 21300 block of Cottonwood Lane around 9:30 a.m. and severed a gas line.

Officials evacuated eight units, with about 30 residents as a precaution.

Gas crews responded and were able to shut down the gas and stop the leak. People were allowed back into their homes as crews stayed on the scene to continue working on repairing the line.

No injuries were reported.
