Video shows gun pulled on students at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona

A viral video shows someone pulling out a gun and pointing it at students at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- There will be extra security Friday at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona after someone was caught on video pulling a gun on students.

The incident, captured in a now-viral video, unfolded as school was being dismissed Thursday.

That's when a group of people pulled up to the campus in a car and got out, according to a message from Pomona Unified School District Superintendent Darren Knowles to parents and staff.

Footage shows some sort of altercation happening when a person dressed in black pulls out a gun and cocks it before pointing it at the fleeing students.

It's unclear who the people in the car were, but the superintendent says they're not students. The video, along with witnesses, helped confirm that.

The superintendent says one student was assaulted in the process. So far, no arrests have been made.

"We are working with the local authorities to provide information to help them apprehend the suspects. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will be on campus tomorrow along with additional Pomona Unified School District Security to support the safety of our students. We will continue to keep our parents, students and staff updated as we learn additional information," Knowles said in the message.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.