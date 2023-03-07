'I write every day of my life.' Oscar nominee Diane Warren likens her songwriting craft to that of an athlete. She is headed to the red carpet at the 95th Oscars having earned her 14th nomination for the song "Applause."

Diane Warren sends her 'Applause' to Sofia Carson as they head to the red carpet for Oscar Sunday

HOLLYWOOD -- Around this time every year, the swallows return to San Juan Capistrano. And it seems like Diane Warren returns to the Oscars. This year, the songwriting superstar will walk the red carpet as a nominee for the 14th time! She is razor focused on her craft.

"I write every day. I write every day of my life. And that's how I look at it," said Warren. "I look at it like you're an athlete and you have to work out. You want to be in the Olympics, you got to, you know, work those muscles."

In the past 35 years, Diane Warren's original songs have been nominated 14 times. This year, Sofia Carson will take the Oscar stage to sing Diane's song, "Applause," from the movie, "Tell It like a Woman." Warren says Carson is a hard worker who deserves the recognition.

"It's really a 'Cinderella' story because, like, I think it was three years ago-I can't remember if it's two or three years ago-she was literally interviewing me on the red carpet," said Warren.

In the lyrics for "Applause" Warren wrote "Give yourself some applause, you deserve it. Give yourself some respect cuz you've earned it."

"It's a message that's really resonating because I don't think we give ourselves enough applause, you know? It's hard getting through life. It's hard going through, you know, this crazy world, you know? Every now and then you have to look in a mirror and just go you know what? I got through this. You know, I'm going to give myself some love and some respect and some applause."

Warren's Oscar fate for 2023 will be revealed on Sunday, March 12.