Sen. Feinstein asks for temporary Judiciary Committee replacement amid calls to resign

Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked to be temporarily replaced on the Judiciary Committee after California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna called for her to step aside, saying she's no longer fit to serve.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asked Wednesday to be temporarily replaced on the Judiciary Committee, shortly after two House Democrats called on her to resign amid her extended absence from Washington.

In a statement, the long-serving Democratic senator said her recovery from a case of shingles had been delayed because of complications.

She disclosed she contracted shingles in early March and hasn't returned to the Senate. So far this year, the 89-year-old has missed 60 of 82 votes.

"I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it's safe for me to travel," Feinstein said. "In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco."

Feinstein announced nearly two months ago she would retire at the end of her term, which is 20 months away.

Feinstein is the oldest sitting member of Congress and has served in the Senate for 30 years. Her absence has stalled confirmation votes for 14 of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

The senator is said to be at home in San Francisco recovering after a stay in the hospital, but a date has not been set for her return.

"There's so much business that still has to get done in the Senate and the margin of 51-49 is as tight as can be. Every absence is felt and it's felt acutely," ABC News political director Rick Klein said. "It means you can't do confirmations, you can't do close votes."

Rep. Ro Khanna, one of two Democratic House members who called Wednesday for Feinstein to resign, said in a statement: "This is a moment of crisis for women's rights and voting rights. It's unacceptable to have Sen. Feinstein miss vote after vote to confirm judges who will uphold reproductive rights."

Khanna, a California progressive, wrote on Twitter that Feinstein should step aside.

Not long afterward, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota tweeted that he agreed with Khanna.

The senator, who turns 90 in June, has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.

But colleagues and friends like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown rushed to Feinstein's defense.

"She deserves the respect to get well and be back on duty. It's interesting to me. I don't know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way," Pelosi said. "I've never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way."

If Feinstein were to resign, Gov. Gavin Newsom would appoint someone to finish out her term.

The 2024 senate race to replace Feinstein is well underway. Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff have launched Senate campaigns to succeed Feinstein.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.