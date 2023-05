Senator Dianne Feinstein has been hospitalized and is being treated for a case of shingles, her representative confirmed.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein will return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a nearly three-month absence, her office confirmed.

Feinstein, 89, was hospitalized in February with a case of shingles. She was released in early March and had been continuing her recovery at home.

