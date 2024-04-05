Lawsuit alleges son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted worker on yacht

The suit alleges Christian Combs coerced the yacht worker to consume tequila before sexually abusing her, and the drink may have been mixed with drugs.

The suit alleges Christian Combs coerced the yacht worker to consume tequila before sexually abusing her, and the drink may have been mixed with drugs.

The suit alleges Christian Combs coerced the yacht worker to consume tequila before sexually abusing her, and the drink may have been mixed with drugs.

The suit alleges Christian Combs coerced the yacht worker to consume tequila before sexually abusing her, and the drink may have been mixed with drugs.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs and his son have been named in a new civil lawsuit that accuses his son of sexually assaulting a worker onboard a yacht that Diddy chartered nearly a year and a half ago.

In the lawsuit, the female yacht worker says Christian "King" Combs, may have spiked her drink, and then groped her and forced her to have oral sex. The encounter is alleged to have happened onboard a yacht in St. Martin that Diddy chartered in December 2022.

The lawsuit names Diddy because he was the person who leased the yacht.

"Deep pockets," said legal analyst Lou Shapiro. "That's why Diddy the father is being looped into this suit even though he probably had little to do with the accusations against his son."

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Sean and Christian Combs, called the woman's claims lewd and meritless, and attacked her attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, in a written statement.

"This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we've come to expect from Blackburn. This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a 'pattern of behavior' in 'improperly (filing) cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,' and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York."

Dyer says he'll be filing a motion to have the case dismissed.

Diddy though is dealing with several lawsuits accusing sexual abuse and a federal investigation into possible sex trafficking.

Shapiro says that probe will most likely take a long time to play out.

"The federal government works very slowly, carefully, methodically. They're not going to bring the case unless they think they can win it, so therefore it could be several months before we hear one thing or another from the federal government against Diddy himself," Shapiro said.