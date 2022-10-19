As inflation spikes, digital coupon clipping can knock down your shopping costs: Here's how

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Go shopping with Roxanne Ochoa and you might find yourself going "Whoa!"

When it comes to piling up deals, she handles it with ease.

And without clipping a single coupon.

All she needs is her phone, a handful of the right apps and time to search for the right deals.

Target is one of her go-to apps, mainly because she says the retailer is really good at price-matching deals at its big competitors like Walmart and Amazon.

Plus, use a Target card - and you'll get another 5% off on the whole purchase.

"And don't forget: Many times you can double up, not only using store brand apps but throw in a retail app as well and you're adding deal on top of deal," she says.

For Ochoa, one of those apps is Ibotta. She also uses Cash App, Rakuten and Slide. It all depends on which one happens to be offering the best second layer of rewards.

"The best thing about cash back is it's stackable," says Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot. "So you could use a promo code you got from the retailer and then on top of that you get your cash back."

You might not get rich clipping digital coupons, but you certainly can free up some of your much-needed dollars at a time when inflation is making everything costlier.

Ochoa says in a month she easily saves at least $100 and over the course of a year, well over $1,000.

That's not a bad chunk of change - and you won't have to pull out your scissors to get it.

All week Eyewitness News is sharing tips on how you can keep more of your paycheck. Watch ABC7 at 5 p.m. this week for more ways to save money.