Restaurants hope Dine LA will lead to a much needed boost in business

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ordering takeout or outdoor dining have been popular activities for many during the pandemic. If you're ready to try new restaurants, Dine L.A. is the perfect way to discover a new place.
Special items will be offered at discounted rates at 300 Los Angeles eateries participating in Dine L.A.
"It's even more exciting this year to let everybody know that we survived 2020, we're still operating and we're really happy to to welcome the whole city back," said Christy Vega, owner of Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks. "The boost in sales would be amazing for us and for every restaurant around town because it is still so hard. We're back in business and we're able to fill the tables, but we have so much more costs."
Casa Vega is offering their classics with a salad, drink and dessert for only $35. At All Day Baby in Silver Lake, they've brought back their smoked beef and cheese sandwich with fries and and a Jack Daniels cocktail for only $25.
"I spoke to a couple of guests yesterday and they were complete newcomers. They had never heard of us, just came out specifically for this special. If we can lure them in that way and hopefully they may become a return guest, then that's a win for us," said Lien Ta, the owner of All Day Baby.
For the first time ever, you can enjoy Dine L.A. at home thanks to sponsor Grubhub, which is offering free delivery. These restaurant owners say the return of outdoor dining has helped, but without support from their landlord or new customers, it's challenging.
"Realistically, we're only making the amount of money we made in one Sunday brunch from the before times. We're all all kind of losing right now, but we can make it if we just weather the storm together," said Ta.
Dine L.A. this year is also celebrating National Women's History Month.
"Out of the 300 restaurants that are in Dine L.A., there's 20 that are owned by females, and I'm very excited to be in that group. We're in a male-dominated industry, so being that it's Women's History Month, it's very special for us 20 women to be out there asking for everyone's support," said Christy Vega.
Dine L.A. goes through March 14 and to see what restaurants are participating and what they're offering, you can visit DineLA.com.
