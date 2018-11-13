The Walt Disney Company has committed $500,000 to support relief and recovery efforts in response to the wildfires that continue to threaten California. The donation will provide support to firefighters on the front lines as they work to contain the fires, and will assist California residents during this difficult time."The firefighters are true heroes, and we honor their tireless commitment as they continue to battle these devastating wildfires," said Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger. "Our hearts go out to the families and communities that have been so severely affected."Disney's donations will go to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, which supports intermediate and long-term recovery efforts from major California wildfires, as well as preparedness efforts; and to the California Fire Foundation, which provides emotional and financial assistance to firefighters, their families and the communities they protect.In addition to the donation announced Tuesday, contributions from Disney employees to eligible relief and recovery organizations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Disney Employee Matching Gifts: A Program of The Walt Disney Company Foundation.