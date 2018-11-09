LOS ANGELES (KABC) --As the Woosley and Hill fires burn throughout the greater Los Angeles area, several organizations have boots on the ground and special programs supporting relief efforts. Here's how you can make a difference for those who need it most:
Donate to the Ventura County Community Foundation
The Ventura County Community Foundation has established the Hill Fire/Woolsey Fire Sudden and Urgent Needs Effort Fund to support the immediate needs of community nonprofit organizations serving those affected by the wildfires.
Donate cash or supplies to the Humane Society of Ventura County
The Humane Society of Ventura County is open for those who have been evacuated and are in need of sanctuary for dogs, cats, horses or other domesticated animals. They said they are in need of 40-gallon horse water troughs and horse electrolytes. Supplies donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 402 Bryant St. in Ojai.
Those who cannot bring supplies to the shelter can make cash donations on HSVC's website.
Donate to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles
Those wishing to support the United Way of Greater Los Angeles's wildfire relief efforts can make a cash donation to the organization's Disaster Relief Fund on its website. The organization's relief efforts focus specifically on helping homeless and low-income individuals recover after fires and other natural disasters in the area.
Donate, volunteer with the Red Cross
Those who wish to make cash donations to support Red Cross relief efforts can do so on the Red Cross website or over the phone by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
The Red Cross accepts applications for volunteers on its website. Volunteer work ranges from phone calls, data entry and client registration, to shelter support and supply replenishment.
Make a cash donation to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control has opened multiple shelter sites to take in animals displaced by the fires. You can make a cash donation to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation's Noah's Legacy Fund to support the department's disaster relief efforts.
Donations will be used to fund food, shelter and medical care for dogs, cats, horses and other domesticated animals sheltered during a disaster.
Support the Salvation Army Ventura Corps wildfire relief fund
The Salvation Army Ventura Corps is accepting cash donations to support wildfire relief efforts. The organization will use funds raised to provide food, shelter and other personal necessities victims and first responders in impacted areas.
