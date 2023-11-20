Mickey & Friends Holiday Village makes holiday shopping easy

Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village showcases over 70 collaborations for the holidays.

Find Mickey & Friends inspired gifts for everyone on your list!

On The Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES -- Looking for holiday gift inspiration? Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village has you covered.

Disney is collaborating with over 70 brands, including Baublebar, Forever 21, Loungefly, Stoney Clover Lane and more to ring in the festive season, inspired by Mickey & Friends. From simple stocking stuffers to statement pieces, there's something for everyone's holiday wishlist this year.

On The Red Carpet spoke with Maureen Miller, Director of Marketing Strategy, about the new collections. "I think Mickey and friends represent fun and togetherness, which are two really important qualities that the holidays share," she said.

Shop the entire marketplace here or find a list of products seen in the video below.

Baublebar

Mickey And Friends Disney Holiday Jewelry Storage Case:

Store all of your Baublebar accessories here.

Minnie Mouse Mrs. Claus Disney Bag Charm:

Decorate your bag for the holidays with this.

Minnie Mouse Disney Hula Earrings:

The perfect earrings for your next Aulani vacation are here.

Mickey Mouse Disney Santa Earrings:

Shop these stylish studs here.

Custom Pisa Bracelet:

Give a custom bracelet here.

Forever 21

Kids Disney Mickey & Friends Varsity Jacket (Girls + Boys):

The cutest varsity jacket can be found here.

Disney Minnie Mouse Makeup Bag:

Store your makeup in style with this.

Girls Disney Mickey & Friends Jacket (Kids):

This cozy bomber jacket is sure to keep little ones warm this winter.

Disney Minnie Mouse Bath Mat:

Try this plush bath mat.

Disney Turtleneck Mickey Mouse Sweater:

This ribbed knit sweater is the perfect 90s throwback piece.

Plus Size Disney Sequin Mickey Mouse Tee:

Stand out at the holiday party with this sequined shirt!

Girls Disney Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Sweater (Kids):

This knit crew neck is the perfect piece to stay comfy over winter break.

Loungefly

Mickey & Friends Gingerbread Cookie All-Over Print Mini Backpack With Ear Headband:

Make a statement with this matching backpack and ear set found here.

Mickey & Minnie Gingerbread Cookie Crossbody Bag:

Treat yourself to this gingerbread crossbody bag.

Mickey & Friends Gingerbread Cookie 4pc Pin Set:

The perfect stocking stuffer for the pin collectors in your life can be found here.

Mickey & Friends Gingerbread House Zip Around Wallet:

This wallet is almost cute enough to eat.

ShopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Tree Topper:

Let the holidays shine with this tree topper.

Santa Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults:

You can't go wrong with these classic ears.

Minnie Mouse Holiday Plush 2023 - Medium 15'':

This Minnie plush is perfect for cozy winter nights.

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Holiday Family Matching Sleep Set for Adults:

Pajamas sets for the whole family can be found here.

Disney Classics Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack:

Even in the dark, this backpack shines.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Loungefly Glow-in-the-Dark Holiday Ear Headband for Adults:

Make a statement with these glow-in-the dark ears!

Stoney Clover Lane

Disney Holiday Village Mini Pouch:

Hold your daily essentials with this festive pouch.

Small Pouch:

This versatile pouch will store your belongings in style.

Disney Holiday Village Classic Duffle:

The perfect weekender bag can be found here.

Disney Holiday Village Classic Denim Tote:

This classic Minnie tote will be forever in-style.

Mickey & Friends Sweatshirt:

Stay cozy with this classic Mickey & Friends sweatshirt.

Ruby Scrunch Handle Bag with Medium Mickey Patch:

This adorable bag will become your everyday go-to.

Classic Ruby Backpack with Large Mickey & Minnie Patch:

This backpack is perfect for school, work, or a Disney park day!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

