localish

Disney adds magic to children's hospitals across the country

By Tim Sarquis and Vanessa Vasconcelos
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney adds magic to children's hospitals across the country

Madera, CA -- Disney is bringing magic to children's hospitals!

Movies, murals and interactive displays are being added to enhance patient experiences to make difficult stays a little bit easier.

Many kids are facing life changing hospital stays. Committed to reimagining the hospital experience, Disney teamed up with Starlight Children's Foundation to expand the Disney Movie Moments program to nearly 100 children's hospitals across the country. To celebrate, Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, CA held a special screening of Disney and Pixar's latest film, "Lightyear", for patients. Kids also had the chance to draw with Pixar artists and walked away with goodie bags full of Lightyear gear.

Valley Children's also unveiled new Disney magic to help kids during their stay. Interactive displays and "windows" keep kids busy in the waiting rooms as they interact with their favorite Disney, Star Wars and Pixar characters. In addition, murals were added to the ceilings of exam rooms to help kids when anxious during medical exams.

This all comes from Disney's 2018 commitment of $100 million to help children's hospitals reimagine the patient experience.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderavalley childrens hospitalpixardisneykfsnlocalish
LOCALISH
Disney adds magic to children's hospitals across the country
The Cauldron is Philly's magical fantasy-inspired bar and restaurant
Broadway showcase spotlights talents of disabled performers
New Disney attraction celebrates Princess Tiana
TOP STORIES
4 shootings reported at SoCal 7-Eleven stores; 2 may be connected
Former Olympian says she was attacked by homeless man in downtown LA
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Amber Heard sued by LA insurer in over $8.3M Johnny Depp trial verdict
Families mourn victims killed in Orange fiery high-speed crash
'Thor: Love and Thunder' scores franchise best debut
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
Show More
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Downey house party, police say
'RHOSLC' star Jennifer Shah pleads guilty in telemarketing scheme
$10K reward offered for help finding suspects in Riverside robberies
Doctor proposes floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico
More TOP STORIES News