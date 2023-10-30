Upcoming Disney films to include 'Wish,' 'Marvels' as company marks 100 years

Here's a look at films and streaming series from Disney coming soon as the company celebates its 100th anniversary.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Animated fantasies are a hallmark of The Walt Disney Company and since 2023 is Disney's 100th anniversary, its next animated feature, "Wish" is a celebration of that legacy.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is the voice of Asha, a young woman who applies to be the apprentice of King Magnifico, voiced by Chris Pine.

"I want young people to see this character and be like, 'I see myself in this girl in all the different ways' to know that they have different possibilities and to know that their dreams will work if they do," Debose told On The Red Carpet at D23 Expo last year.

"Wish" debuts Thanksgiving weekend, opening only in theaters Nov. 22.

Also in theaters this November, "The Marvels" is an epic space odyssey that expands the MCU like never before and brings together a brand new team of superheroes: Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, and Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani.

"It's going to be really fun and I think it's going to be so powerful to see all these women on screen together," Vellani told On The Red Carpet earlier this year. "We have so many cool women, people of color working on this movie and they really made it as personal of a story as possible."

"The Marvels" opens only in theaters Nov. 10.

On television, country music's biggest night is on ABC this November. Lainey Wilson headlines this year's CMA Awards, leading the pack with nine nominations. Wilson won her first two CMA Awards last year for New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year.

"It's been a whirlwind but in the best kind of way," Wilson told On The Red Carpet. "I mean these are the moments I've been praying for and hoping for for years. I've been in Nashville for 12 years now. I wrote my first song at 12 years old. I do feel like I'm right where I'm supposed to be and the cool part about it, I mean, we're really just getting started."

Wilson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year along with Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

For the second straight year, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the CMA Awards, which air live on ABC Nov. 8.

On The Red Carpet will have live red-carpet interviews as the stars arrive beginning at 2 p.m PT on OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Other highlights this November include the new movies "Quiz Lady" starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh on Hulu and "Next Goal Wins" from director Taika Waititi only in theaters, plus new seasons of "Fargo" starring Jon Hamm and Juno Temple on Hulu and "The Santa Clauses" with Tim Allen on Disney+.

For more, watch the full November Preview episode of On The Red Carpet in the video above.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.