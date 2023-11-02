The Disneyland Resort is bringing back an assortment of deliciously festive dishes next week just in time for the holidays.

Holidays at Disneyland means festive sweets, drinks and dishes - Here's what's new this year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Nothing says "Happy Holidays" from Disney like a Mickey-shaped macaron with a side of hot chocolate.

Disney Eats announced the Foodie Guide to Holidays at Disneyland, revealing jolly holiday treats and delights you can enjoy throughout the season.

What's on the list? Well, you're certainly in for a treat.

This year, the resort will have new additions like the Chocolate Mint Shortcake at Plaza Inn and returning classics like the Snowman Sourdough Bread from Aunt Cass Cafe, and, of course, Mickey Gingerbread. Here's what else is on the menu.

Mickey ornament macaron

Mickey Ornament Macaron: Pearl-dusted white macaron shells filled with chocolate ganache and peppermint mousse (New) (Available Nov. 10 through Jan. 9) Disney Parks and Resorts

You can't go to a Disney park and not get a Mickey-shaped treat! This new Mickey ornament macaron at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is a pearl-dusted white macaron shell filled with chocolate ganache and peppermint mousse.

Peppermint hot chocolate

Peppermint hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, peppermint candy cane, crushed peppermint candy, red sprinkles, and cocoa powder (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 31) Disney Parks and Resorts

Curl up with your loved ones with a nice, cup of hot Peppermint hot chocolate from Splitsville Luxury Lanes in the Downtown Disney District. The classic drink is topped with whipped cream, peppermint candy cane, crushed peppermint candy, red sprinkles and cocoa powder.

There's new items at Disney California Adventure Park as well!

Filipino Feast Burrito

Filipino Feast Burrito: Pork belly adobo fried rice, pancit, and lumpia in a warm flour tortilla with sweet chili dipping sauce (New) Disney Parks and Resorts

The new burrito from Studio Catering Co. is sure to satisfy your appetite. It includes pork belly adobo fried rice, pancit and lumpia in a warm flour tortilla with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Tacos gobernador

Tacos Gobernador: Chipotle-marinated shrimp tacos with pepper Jack cheese served with Spanish rice and refried beans (New) Disney Parks and Resorts

Who doesn't love a good taco? The "Tacos Gobernador" from Paradise Garden Grill are Chipotle-marinated shrimp tacos with pepper Jack cheese served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

To view the full Disney Eats foodie guide, click here.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.