'It's the most I've ever felt like Spider-Man:' Tom Holland gives first look at new ride at Disney California Adventure

While Disney's two theme parks remain closed in Southern California, Disney parks provided an update on Avengers Campus, coming to Disney California Adventure Park and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway coming to Disneyland.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Here's news that will perk up all the "Spidey-senses" of Marvel fans!Tom Holland is giving fans a first look at Disneyland Resort's new ride, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. The ride will open as part of the Avengers Campus sometime this year."For me, personally, it's the most I've ever felt like Spider-Man," Holland said of the ride.The Web Slingers ride will begin with Peter Parker giving a presentation of a new piece of technology: the WEB Slinger vehicle. Holland says what the Disney Imagineers have created is pretty spectacular."When I first joined playing Spider-Man, I went to Avengers Headquarters and it was just a bunch of green screens," said Holland. "So the fact that there's going to be a legit place where people can go and visit is pretty awesome."