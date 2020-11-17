Disney Parks provides update on Avengers Campus, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Progress is being made on the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.
The immersive experience will feature "Web Slingers, a Spiderman Adventure."
According to Disney Parks Blog, the attraction will be housed in a new building called The Worldwide Engineering Brigade. On the attraction, guests will be able to "board vehicles and help Spider-Man take control of an army of Spider-Bots that have taken over Avengers Campus."
Guests can also watch their favorite superheroes defend the "Avengers Command Center."
RELATED: Avengers Campus moves closer to completion with arrival of Quinjet at Disney California Adventure
The new Marvel-themed land is replacing A Bug's Land which was based on the hit animated film, "A Bug's Life."
Across the way at Disneyland, construction is taking place for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a new attraction coming to Mickey's Toontown.
Disney Parks on Youtube shared a look at the upcoming projects at parks across the world, including the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at Walt Disney World and the "Zootopia"- themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and ABC7