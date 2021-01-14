Massive COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Disneyland to high demand

There were long lines of people waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, but some county residents trying to get vaccinated reported having trouble landing an appointment through the registration app Othena.
County leaders say their registration app was overwhelmed. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, about 10,000 people registered overnight to schedule an appointment.
Some who had problems scheduling an appointment even received a message that they could no longer register. The county says it working to solve the glitches and more registration slots will open when the county receives more vaccines.
The county is asking those without an appointment to not come to the Super POD site because that would overwhelm the system, and make vaccine distribution more challenging. Health leaders warn appointments are required for things to run smoothly.
Disneyland is the first of five Super POD sites in Orange County with the capacity to vaccinate thousands of people every day. The other sites will be announced as their agreements are finalized.
County health officials Tuesday opened up access for vaccines to residents 65 and older, and the state is now following the county's footsteps.
So far, Orange County has received more than 170,000 vaccines, according OCHA director Dr. Clayton Chau. To receive more vaccines, Chau said it is critical for the county to prove to the state Super PODS like the Disneyland site are successful, and that people want the vaccine.
