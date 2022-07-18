UC Irvine

University of California Irvine reinstitutes indoor mask mandate amid summer surge

EMBED <>More Videos

University of California Irvine reinstitutes indoor mask mandate

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- With Orange County now in the high level for community transmission of COVID-19, masks are coming back for students at University of California Irvine.

Starting Monday, UCI will require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors.

According to the executive directive issued by the school chancellor, the mandate applies to all individuals on UCI controlled property as well as employees conducting work off-site when not at their living unit.

The mandate applies to everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status, except when alone in an enclosed space.

It also mandates mask wearing on public transit, including the Anteater Express as well as any UCI vehicle with any other individual.

The school said face coverings are available through Environmental Health and Safety at various locations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationirvineorange countycoronavirus californiacovid 19 variantcoronavirusuc irvinecovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus orange countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UC IRVINE
In-person classes resume at UC campus after omicron surge
UCLA among UC campuses temporarily returning to online classes
Workers accuse 'green' Santa Ana manufacturer of air pollution
Rams to have 10 open training camp practices
TOP STORIES
Suspect in 7-Eleven crime spree across SoCal charged with murder
FBI investigating massive jewelry heist in SoCal
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
SoCal to see chance of thunderstorms Monday
Emilia Clarke aneurysm: Actress says parts of brain are 'missing'
Police laud actions of witness who killed Indiana mall shooter
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClana...
Show More
Dodger Stadium set to host MLB's Home Run Derby
Prince Harry delivers keynote at UN celebration of Nelson Mandela Day
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term
Accused NY supermarket shooter arraigned on federal hate crime charges
Human remains excavated at OC mobile home park
More TOP STORIES News