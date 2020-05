Disneyland Resort launches discounted ticket offer for Southern California residents

EMBED >More News Videos The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is hiring performers!

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking to visit Disneyland Resort this year? Starting Tuesday, the popular theme-park destination is offering a new deal for Southern Californians.For a limited time, Southland residents can visit Disneyland and California Adventure for a discounted ticket price of just $67 a day.Here's how it works: To take advantage of the offer, visitors can buy a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. This particular deal is only for one park, but park-hopper options are also available.The $67-per-day price is the same for adults and children.The tickets are available for purchase on disneyland.disney.go.com through May 18.