Disneyland Resort launches discounted ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking to visit Disneyland Resort this year? Starting Tuesday, the popular theme-park destination is offering a new deal for Southern Californians.

For a limited time, Southland residents can visit Disneyland and California Adventure for a discounted ticket price of just $67 a day.

Here's how it works: To take advantage of the offer, visitors can buy a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. This particular deal is only for one park, but park-hopper options are also available.

The $67-per-day price is the same for adults and children.

The tickets are available for purchase on disneyland.disney.go.com through May 18.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
